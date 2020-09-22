West Berkshire police officers at Newbury Police Station test positive for Covid-19

Police officers in West Berkshire are having to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

West Berkshire Council and Public Health England said that a number of officers from Thames Valley Police (TVP) at Newbury Police Station had tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.

Those officers, and a number of other people they have been in close contact with, are now self-isolating in line with national guidelines.

The agencies are now working with TVP to ensure that appropriate steps are being taken to minimise the spread of the virus in line with the local outbreak control plan.

The council and Public Health said that TVP said it had acted quickly to take the necessary precautions and worked with NHS Test and Trace and partners to inform anyone who had been in close contact to begin self-isolating.

Local Policing Area Commander for West Berkshire, Superintendent Lindsey Finch, said: "Over the last few days a number of officers working within the West Berkshire Local Policing Area have tested positive for coronavirus.

"These smaller outbreaks are in line with what we are seeing nationally as the virus develops and we continually adapt to best manage our response to keep ourselves, loved ones and our communities safe.



"We have acted quickly to ensure that these officers took all the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the virus and are now self-isolating at home.



"We continue to work in partnership with Public Health England and West Berkshire Council and are putting additional plans in place to contain and manage the situation.



"I would like to reassure you that this has not had an impact on the public service we provide in West Berkshire and my officers and staff continue to work hard to protect you and keep our communities safe."

Head of Public Health for West Berkshire Council Matt Pearce said: “Nationally there has been an increase in cases of Covid-19, and we are likely to see more local cases and outbreaks over the coming months.

"We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that the necessary action is taken to reduce the spread of the virus.”