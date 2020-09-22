Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus case at Garland Junior School in Burghfield Common

'We want to reassure parents and the local community that every process has been followed'

An isolated case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a West Berkshire junior school. 

West Berkshire Council said that Garland Junior School in Burghfield Common had carried out all the necessary actions with support from the council and Public Health England. 

Parents have been kept informed via letters, phone calls and email of the actions being taken by the school to manage risks appropriately.

Public Health England are in close contact with the school and the council to provide clear guidance, support and protocols to follow.

West Berkshire’s executive member for children, young people and education, Dominic Boeck (Con, Aldermaston) said: "We want to reassure parents and the local community that every process has been followed and every required action taken to ensure safety for children and staff."

“Parents who have not been contacted by the school need take no action and can continue to send their children to school as usual.”

