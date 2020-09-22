Pupil at Newbury school tests positive for coronavirus

Year 12 pupils at Newbury's St Bartholomew's School have been told not to come in tomorrow (Wednesday) after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

A letter from the school, which was circulated this evening, says: "Dear Year 12 Students, Parents and Carers. This evening, we have been informed of a positive case of COVID in Year 12.

"As a precaution, until we are able to investigate thoroughly and seek advice from Public Health, we are asking that Year 12 students do not come to school tomorrow - Wednesday September 23.

"If your child has been in direct, prolonged contact with the student who has tested positive, we will have already called you individually tonight.

"More information will follow tomorrow. In the meantime, work will be set via SMHW, so that your child does not miss out on their learning."