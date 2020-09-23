M4 weekend closures planned

Parts of the M4 in West Berkshire will be closed at the start of next month while resurfacing works take place.

The eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between junction 13 at Chieveley and junction 12 at Theale, will be closed from 9pm on Friday, October 2, until 6am on Monday, October 5.

The weekend closure will be followed by two evening closures along the same stretch, from 9pm until 6am on October 5 and October 6.

A diversion will be in place along the A34, A339 and A4.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys as delays and congestion are expected along the diversion routes throughout the weekend.