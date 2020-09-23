Boys arrested in connection with sexual assault at Thatcham skatepark

Two teenagers have been arrested following a sexual assault in Thatcham.

A teenage girl had her hair pulled back and was touched inappropriately by two boys, who also made sexual comments towards her.

One of the boys also had a knife, which was shown to the victim to intimidate her.

The assault happened at the skatepark on Dunstan Green, near the A4 and Harts Hill Road, at around 3.55pm on Sunday.

Thames Valley Police said that the girl was not injured and did not require hospital treatment.

Two boys aged 14 and 15, both of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and have been released on bail until October 18.

Investigating officer Pc Jessica Lister, based at Newbury police station, said: “Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation into this serious incident and have already made two arrests.

“However, we need the public’s help in order to aid our investigation.

“This incident took place during the day where other people would have been out and may have witnessed something.

“If you did witness this incident or have any information that might help our investigation, please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200295762.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100 per cent anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”