Hog & Hedge café in Newbury closes permanently due to Covid damage

The coronavirus has forced the closure of a Newbury café.

In a short statement posted on its Instagram account this afternoon (Wednesday), Hog & Hedge in Northbrook Street announced it has permanently shut.

The statement said: “It is with much regret that Hog & Hedge in Newbury is now permanently closed due to the damage inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We would like to thank all our wonderful guests who supported and loved Hog & Hedge and of course the wonderful team who made Hog & Hedge such a special place.”

The high street café opened in October 2018.