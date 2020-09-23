Hog & Hedge café in Newbury closes permanently due to Covid damage

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 23
Wed, 23 Sept 2020
The coronavirus has forced the closure of a Newbury café.
In a short statement posted on its Instagram account this afternoon (Wednesday), Hog & Hedge in Northbrook Street announced it has permanently shut.
The statement said: “It is with much regret that Hog & Hedge in Newbury is now permanently closed due to the damage inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We would like to thank all our wonderful guests who supported and loved Hog & Hedge and of course the wonderful team who made Hog & Hedge such a special place.”
The high street café opened in October 2018.
Klaus
23/09/2020 - 18:06
Yep a real shame. Still when you see the daily queues at McDonalds in the retail park & the endless stream of mopeds leaving Mcdonalds on Northbrook St, is it any wonder...
Newbury boy
23/09/2020 - 16:04
A real shame as it was an excellent alternative to the usual chains.
