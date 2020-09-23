Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hog & Hedge café in Newbury closes permanently due to Covid damage

High street eaterie had been open for two years

Sarah Bosley

Newbury Hog & Hedge café closed until further notice

The coronavirus has forced the closure of a Newbury café.

In a short statement posted on its Instagram account this afternoon (Wednesday), Hog & Hedge in Northbrook Street announced it has permanently shut.

The statement said: “It is with much regret that Hog & Hedge in Newbury is now permanently closed due to the damage inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We would like to thank all our wonderful guests who supported and loved Hog & Hedge and of course the wonderful team who made Hog & Hedge such a special place.”

The high street café opened in October 2018.

 

  • Klaus

    23/09/2020 - 18:06

    Yep a real shame. Still when you see the daily queues at McDonalds in the retail park & the endless stream of mopeds leaving Mcdonalds on Northbrook St, is it any wonder...

  • Newbury boy

    23/09/2020 - 16:04

    A real shame as it was an excellent alternative to the usual chains.

