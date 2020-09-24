West Berkshire residents urged to 'do their bit' and download app

WEST Berkshire residents are being urged to download the NHS Test and Trace app, which has been launched today (Thursday).

Council leader Lynne Doherty encouraged people and businesses in the district to download it to “do their bit to keep West Berkshire safe and open”.

The app will be used alongside traditional contact tracing to notify users if they come into contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

It also allows people to report symptoms, order a coronavirus test, check into venues by scanning a QR code and it helps the NHS trace individuals who may have Covid-19.

The app will help the NHS understand if the virus is spreading in a particular area, so local authorities can respond quickly to stop it spreading further and save lives.

The app does this while protecting a user’s anonymity. Nobody, including the Government, will know who or where a user is.

You can download the NHS Covid-19 app by searching for “NHSCOVID-19” in the Apple Store/Google Play Stores on your phone.