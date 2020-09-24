Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury Walkabout closed 'until further notice'

Cheap Street venue's decision comes after new coronavirus restrictions

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

WALKABOUT in Newbury has closed until further notice.

The Australian-themed bar, in Cheap Street, made the decision following the new Government coronavirus restrictions, which state that all pubs and restaurants must be closed by 10pm.

A spokesperson for Walkabout said: "The Government announcement instructing hospitality businesses to close at 10pm further restricts the operation of our venue.

"We have consistently worked within the Government guidelines to ensure we provide a safe environment for our staff and customers in making our businesses Covid-19 compliant whilst maintaining the atmosphere our customers enjoy.

"It is devastating to now have to close temporarily as a result of this curfew as we were starting to rebuild our trade following lockdown. 

“The Public Health England figures show only five per cent of all outbreaks are linked to hospitality, demonstrating there is little evidence that they enable the spread of Covid-19. 

"We ask that Government continue to review this policy so we can get back to serving and looking after our customers soon.”

In a post on Facebook, the bar said: "Following the Government's instruction, we are now closed until further notice.

"We would like to thank our customers for supporting us through this difficult time and look forward to welcoming you all back when the Covid-19 pandemic subsides."

