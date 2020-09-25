Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hermitage Pre-school fundraiser for October

Digital event available to persons of all ages and abilities

Hermitage Pre-school fundraiser for October

Fitness enthusiasts are invited to participate in Kilometres for Kids, a virtual fundraiser in October to raise money for Hermitage Pre-school.

The event is open to all ages and abilities and will take place throughout the month, with participants choosing how many kilometres to cover – 5km, 10km, half-marathon (21km), marathon (42km), 75km or 100km – and how – run, walk, cycle, swim or scoot.

Entry costs £10, although sponsored participants will only be charged £5, provided they pledge to raise at least £5.

The fee can be paid via PayPal or BACS or with cash if the entrant is local.

The top fundraiser will net a special prize.

In addition, all runners will be awarded a commemorative medal.

Further information on entering can be found here.

