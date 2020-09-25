The Fox at Peasemore wins Great British Pub Award

The Fox at Peasemore has won a Great British Pub Award in recognition of its services to the village throughout lockdown.

The result was announced yesterday (Thursday).

The Fox prevailed in the Community Services category, which celebrates the charitable contributions of establishments in their areas.

Over the past few months, staff at the Fox established a pop-up ‘village shop', keeping vulnerable and isolating locals supplied with food and essentials.

More generally, the pub was at the centre of Peasemore's coronavirus response, mobilising volunteers for deliveries of relief items.

Coca-Cola has this year injected £165,000 into the Great British Pub Awards.

The Fox will now share in this donation, alongside a number of other pubs nationwide.

Ed Bedington, editor of trade title The Morning Advertiser – which organises the Great British Pub Awards – said: "Early on in the pandemic we received calls from pub owners telling us of the community work going on in towns, villages and cities.

"This was all being done despite the pub owners fearing for their own livelihoods.

"But they knew, even though they faced adversity themselves, they had to continue to support people in their communities.

"That's just what publicans do.

"So, we wanted to bring to life these moving stories and give pubs the recognition."