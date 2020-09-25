Council accused of 'penny-pinching' over partial road repairs

A NEWBURY town councillor has slammed West Berkshire Council over its “penny-pinching, piecemeal resurfacing” of Monks Lane.

The busy road was closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm and 7.30pm and 10.30pm all last week while the work took place.

Last Wednesday, the closure was extended after the tarmacking equipment broke down.

However, at a Newbury Town Council meeting last week, Lib Dem Roger Hunneman blasted the Conservative-run district council for only resurfacing some of the road.

He also urged the town council to seek reassurances that the rest would be done.

Mr Hunneman said: “The partial resurfacing of Monks Lane appears to be finished but stretches of the road between the resurfaced areas are still in poor condition.

“Local residents feel strongly that this penny-pinching, piecemeal resurfacing of what is a busy route will be a false economy both in terms of eventual cost and further disruption to road users.

“Can this committee make enquiries as to whether further works remain to be done, or if not, make representations to West Berkshire Council that the road should be resurfaced in its entirety?”

The town council agreed to Mr Hunneman’s request and will write to the district council highlighting his concerns.