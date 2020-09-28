Tadley musician puts on Zoom gig for cancer charity 

A TADLEY musician entertained guests of a cancer charity last week in a live concert over Zoom.

Dave Reece, who has released solo albums and played with musical greats such as Eric Clapton, played on Wednesday for guests of The Pink Place and The Blue Space – a Basingstoke cancer charity offering free wellbeing support and services to men and women affected by cancer.

The Pink Place and The Blue Space had a preview of the forthcoming album by Dave Reece, Taking it up to the Good Things – to be released next Monday.

The Pink Place’s fundraising and events manager Christine Griffiths said: “What a special honour to have a preview of the tracks from Dave’s forthcoming album.

“From the amazing feedback that we’ve received, we know that the opportunity to be whisked away ‘virtually’ from one’s sofa has had extremely beneficial results to the mental health and wellbeing of the men and women who we support.

“Many of those whom the charity supports are still challenged by shielding due to their compromised health situation and access to nine different group sessions per week are a vital support mechanism.

“Our group sessions are definitely not all about the cancer and we include plenty of entertainment, light-heartedness and laughter along the way.

“Our musical concerts have encouraged the feeling of relaxation and calmness during these challenging times.”

Mr Reece said: “It is always a privilege to be able to perform to a charity that does so much for people affected by cancer.”

The charity’s Zoom sessions have included BAFTA-winning English actress Molly Windsor, X-Factor participant Sophia Wardman and Paul Smith – cancer survivor turned triathlete, motivational speaker and author of Deadman to Ironman.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, The Pink Place and The Blue Space has been offering virtual support services, mindfulness and counselling to men and women affected by cancer.

The charity’s aim is to combat the impact on the mental health, anxiety and isolation of those with a cancer diagnosis.