Have your say on West Berkshire housing strategy

People are being invited to have their say on West Berkshire Council’s draft Housing Strategy.

The strategy, which runs from 2020-2036, sets out the council’s housing priorities and the range of actions it intends to take in partnership with relevant partners and stakeholders.

It also details how the council intends to support residents with access to good-quality housing while preventing homelessness and rough sleeping.

In addition, the draft strategy explains how a thriving housing market – within both the local and national context – can positively influence and support the delivery of the council’s vision.

The draft strategy looks at the demographics and anticipated demand for housing across the district for the future.

The council says that, overall, the population of West Berkshire is projected to grow by just under five per cent by 2036.

It also predicts that the population will become older, with household sizes reducing.

The local authority says that these factors will change the future requirements for the type and size of housing across the district and the need for appropriate affordable housing.

Executive member for housing Hilary Cole (Con, Chieveley and Cold Ash) said: “We are inviting residents and stakeholders to have their say on our draft Housing Strategy as the presence of a balanced housing market across West Berkshire is critical to ensuring that residents’ health and well-being is safeguarded.

“We are particularly keen to hear from young people and key workers so we can ensure their housing aspirations are captured within the strategy.

“The draft strategy details how we aim to provide a positive impact for an ageing population, plus opportunities for affordable housing for residents with disabilities and young people.

“We also want to provide housing solutions for the reduction of homelessness and for those requiring specialist accommodation.

“The draft strategy sets out how the delivery of suitable housing will therefore have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of residents who are impacted by poor housing.

“The Housing Strategy is a key corporate strategy that sets out how the council intends to influence and intervene within the local housing market for the benefit of residents.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to provide their views by completing the consultation survey.”

The public consultation will close at midnight on Sunday, November 1. To view the housing strategy, visit https://infowestberks.gov.uk/drafthousingstrategy

Those unable to participate online can request a hard copy by calling (01635) 519530 and selecting option 1.