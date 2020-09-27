Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Jubilee Nursery pupils join national clean-up

Children at Padworth preschool participated in the Great British September Clean

Under the supervision of teachers, children at Jubilee Day Nursery participated in the Great British September Clean, a national initiative encouraging people to keep their communities tidy.

Throughout the month, pupils could be see around the Jubilee premises in Padworth, picking litter and disposing of it in their own rubbish bags.

They took turns each day, with staff aiming to inspire responsibility and a sense of conscientiousness in the children.

The nursery's marketing manager, Melissa McAlees, said: "It has been a brilliant opportunity to teach the children, aged between three and five years old, the importance of not leaving rubbish behind, recycling and throwing things away responsibly.

"And as you can imagine, the children relished the responsibility of being given a 'grown up' task to carry out."

