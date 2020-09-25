Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 25

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 586, an increase of three in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 423,236, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 6,874.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 41,936.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 34.

Due to a power outage at National Records of Scotland the Gov.UK site has not been able to update the deaths figures for Scotland. Today's deaths figure does not include Scotland.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.