Dog rescued from Brimpton trench
Sat, 26 Sept 2020
Emergency workers were called to Brimpton Common last night to rescue a dog from a waterlogged trench.
At 9.30pm on Friday, crews from Tadley and Newbury fire stations were summoned to Brimpton Lane.
They there found Summer, a local dog, who had fallen down a three-metre trench and become trapped.
Poor weather had resulted in the trench becoming filled with water, further endangering the animal.
The responders were soon joined by a specialist team from Caversham Road, Reading.
They used a triple-extension ladder, flat board and rescue line to retrieve Summer.
