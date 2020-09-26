Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Dog rescued from Brimpton trench

Operation drew in fire crews from Newbury, Tadley and Reading

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Dog rescued from Brimpton trench

Emergency workers were called to Brimpton Common last night to rescue a dog from a waterlogged trench.

At 9.30pm on Friday, crews from Tadley and Newbury fire stations were summoned to Brimpton Lane.

They there found Summer, a local dog, who had fallen down a three-metre trench and become trapped.

Poor weather had resulted in the trench becoming filled with water, further endangering the animal.

The responders were soon joined by a specialist team from Caversham Road, Reading.

They used a triple-extension ladder, flat board and rescue line to retrieve Summer.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Pupil at Newbury school tests positive for coronavirus

Pupil at Newbury school tests positive for coronavirus

Police officers test positive for Covid-19

Police officers test positive for Covid-19

Boys arrested in connection with sexual assault

Boys arrested in connection with sexual assault 

Pupil tests positive for Covid at another West Berks secondary school

Pupil tests positive for coronavirus at another West Berkshire secondary school

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33