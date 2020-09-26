Dog rescued from Brimpton trench

Emergency workers were called to Brimpton Common last night to rescue a dog from a waterlogged trench.

At 9.30pm on Friday, crews from Tadley and Newbury fire stations were summoned to Brimpton Lane.

They there found Summer, a local dog, who had fallen down a three-metre trench and become trapped.

Poor weather had resulted in the trench becoming filled with water, further endangering the animal.

The responders were soon joined by a specialist team from Caversham Road, Reading.

They used a triple-extension ladder, flat board and rescue line to retrieve Summer.