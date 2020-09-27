Calf from Greenham Common is killed by a car on Burys Bank Road this morning

A calf has been put down at the roadside after it was hit by a car that failed to stop this morning.

The incident happened around 7am this morning on Burys Bank Road.

It is the second cow to be killed on Burys Bank Road this month. A third was killed in another hit and run incident on Hungerford Common at the beginning of September too.

The calf's owner and the RSPCA were at the scene this morning.

Posting a number of photographs of the dead calf, the Friends of Greenham Common Cattle Facebook page said: "This calf was hit on Bury's Bank Road, Greenham Common, this morning.

"The driver didn't stop and left the calf injured in the middle of the road. The calf has been put down now."

It continued that a number of pieces of the damaged car had been found and Thames Valley Police notified.

The incident has sparked further debate on social media surrounding the speed of drivers on the 30mph stretch of road.

Update at 11.15am

A post on the Friends of Greenham Common Cattle Facebook page has confirmed that the driver suspected of hitting the calf has been located.