Thames Valley force marks Police Memorial Day

Forces nationwide are today (Sunday) marking Police Memorial Day, which honours officers killed in the line of duty.

Thames Valley Police will be posting tributes on social media throughout the day.

This year's event follows the trial of the killers of Pc Andrew Harper, and comes just days after a Metropolitan Police officer, Sgt Matt Ratana, was shot dead at a police detention centre in Croydon, south London.

Pc Harper died in Sulhamstead, last August, after being dragged behind a suspect's vehicle. Henry Long, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were all convicted of manslaughter in July.

Thames Valley Police will be joining forces nationwide in commemorating Pc Harper and other fallen officers.

In recent years, they have included Pc James Dixon, who lived in Thatcham and was based at Lodden Valley Police Station. He died after a crash on the A4 at Hare Hatch on December 5, 2017.

West Berkshire Pc Gareth Browning was hit by a vehicle he was attempting to stop while on patrol in November 2013. He never recovered from his injuries, and died on April 1, 2017.

Detective Constable Joe Mabuto tragically died on duty when he was taken ill at his desk at Milton Keynes Police Station.#RestInPeaceDCMabuto @Police_Memorial pic.twitter.com/fXarwAawTi — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) September 27, 2020

For further information on Police Memorial Day, visit the official website.