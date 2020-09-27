Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 27

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 27

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 595, an increase of six in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 434,969, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 5,693.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 41,988.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 17.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Boys arrested in connection with sexual assault

Boys arrested in connection with sexual assault 

Pupil at Newbury school tests positive for coronavirus

Pupil at Newbury school tests positive for coronavirus

M4 weekend closures planned

M4 weekend closures planned

'I feel sorry for the future residents there if they move in'

Cost to residents moving into 179 homes near Vodafone headquarters

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33