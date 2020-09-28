Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

A second pupil has tested positive for coronavirus at Newbury's St Bartholomew's School, just days after the first case was reported.

In an email circulated to parents today, it says: "I am writing to inform you that we have had another confirmed case of Covid-19 for a student in our school.

"We have taken advice from the Department for Education and West Berkshire Council and wish to update you on our actions.

"We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

"Please be assured that for most people coronavirus will be a mild illness.

"The small number of children that have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days.

"The school currently remains open to all year groups and your child should continue to attend if they remain well.

"We would like to again reassure you that we continue to follow strict safety measures to minimise further risk.

"These include maintaining year group bubbles at all times (including break and lunch times), appropriate social distancing, rigorous cleaning and hygiene measures, one way systems and the wearing of face coverings in all communal indoor areas.

"We are confident that these measures will help to minimise the spread of the virus within our school.

"However, we would ask that you also remind your child of the importance of adhering to this guidance within and outside of school, as the transmission of the virus grows again."