Student at Newbury College tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Newbury College has tested positive for coronavirus.

The college said it immediately alerted the Department for Education, Public Health England, and West Berkshire Council as soon as it was informed of its first case.

Chair of governors Sally Osmond said she is absolutely assured that the management team are implementing agreed procedures effectively and that she is confident that the college remains safe for staff and students.

A small number of students and staff have been contacted individually and asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Mrs Osmond stated: "We understand the anxiety that this news will cause our college community and I want to reassure students, parents and staff that we have followed government guidelines stringently and are working closely with the Public Health Team.

"This remains an isolated case as far as we are currently aware.

"It is important that we continue to provide education on-site to our students and in order to maintain this, I cannot stress enough the absolute necessity of maintaining social distancing at all times."