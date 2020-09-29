Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Student at Newbury College tests positive for coronavirus

Those who came into contact with individual being told to self-isolate as 'precautionary measure'

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

BSS Newbury college 1

A student at Newbury College has tested positive for coronavirus. 

The college said it immediately alerted the Department for Education, Public Health England, and West Berkshire Council as soon as it was informed of its first case.

Chair of governors Sally Osmond said she is absolutely assured that the management team are implementing agreed procedures effectively and that she is confident that the college remains safe for staff and students.

A small number of students and staff have been contacted individually and asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Mrs Osmond stated: "We understand the anxiety that this news will cause our college community and I want to reassure students, parents and staff that we have followed government guidelines stringently and are working closely with the Public Health Team.

"This remains an isolated case as far as we are currently aware.

"It is important that we continue to provide education on-site to our students and in order to maintain this, I cannot stress enough the absolute necessity of maintaining social distancing at all times."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

International Space Station pass over the UK

Get ready for an incredibly bright International Space Station pass over the UK

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Two small outbreaks to blame for 'significant' rise in West Berkshire Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus

'I feel sorry for the future residents there if they move in'

Cost to residents moving into 179 homes near Vodafone headquarters

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33