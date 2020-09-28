Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 28

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 28

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 597, an increase of two in the last 24 hours.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 439,013, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 4,044.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 42,001.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 13.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

International Space Station pass over the UK

Get ready for an incredibly bright International Space Station pass over the UK

'I feel sorry for the future residents there if they move in'

Cost to residents moving into 179 homes near Vodafone headquarters

M4 weekend closures planned

M4 weekend closures planned

Two small outbreaks to blame for 'significant' rise in West Berkshire Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33