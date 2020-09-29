Charities given Christmas boost by Greenham Trust

Charities are being given a Christmas boost by Greenham Trust after it announced another Double Matched Day this December.

Following the success of its July initiative, the trust is offering up to £100,000 in double matched funding on 10 charitable projects via The Good Exchange on December 11.

During those 24 hours, for every £1 donated, up to £5,000, Greenham Trust will award £2.

To apply to be one of the lucky 10 projects, you must have a live project on The Good Exchange by November 9 and email events@greenhamtrust.com to request to be considered.

The first Double Matched Day saw 1,359 donations made to local charitable organisations, valuing £84,070.

With matched funding and gift aid, a total of £181,926,09 was raised on the day, ensuring three of the projects were fully funded.

For more details visit thegoodexchange.com