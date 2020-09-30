Newbury's events venues light up red tonight in solidarity with industry in crisis

NEWBURY’S arts and leisure venues will be lighting up red tonight (Wednesday) as part of a day of global action organised under the #WeMakeEvents banner, to highlight that the live events sector urgently needs support from governments to survive the Covid-19 crisis.

From 8pm thousands of venues and places of work across the world will #LightitinRed with projections and installations to raise awareness and attempt to drive change.



One of the local coordinators, Tom Tunney, from Newbury company SKAN PA Hire, confirmed that Greenham Control Tower – lit by Skan PA hire, Moonraker Disco and Sunley events (which is doing the power generator) – Arlington Arts, the Corn Exchange and Ace Space will all be taking part.

#WeMakeEvents was formed in April 2020 by industry bodies and professionals during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK. The success of initial activity has led to a global movement of mutual support and solidarity.

In August, Bagnor’s Watermill theatre glowed red as part of the Red Alert campaign with fellow arts venues and industry professionals nationally. The theatre joined more than 300 venues around the UK turning their lights red to highlight the crisis in the live events sector and the threat of job losses.

West Berkshire-based Moonraker Disco, in solidarity with thousands of other events companies and suppliers across the UK, also lit Donnington Castle red, as part of #WeMakeEvents associated under PLASA (the Professional Light and Sound Association), the membership body for those who supply technologies and services to the event and entertainment industries.

The live events industry includes more than theatre and music, with freelancers and rental companies, manufacturers and service companies all part of the supply chain.

Covid has devastated the industry, with the cancellation of major festivals and tours and closure of landmark theatres, to grassroots venues and business events. Without major immediate support from government, the entire supply chain is at risk of collapse.

https://www.facebook.com/100547485117107/posts/133641658474356/?extid=VbZQ7RDJoLSoKQsY&d=n