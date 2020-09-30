Tadley man accused of making hundreds of indecent images of a child

Man accused of making hundreds of indecent images of child
Wed, 30 Sept 2020
A TADLEY man has been accused of making hundreds of indecent images of a child.
On Tuesday, September 15, Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court held a preliminary hearing in the case of Benjamin David Mills.
The 35-year-old, of Searing Way, Tadley, is charged with making 109 category A indecent images of a child, 381 category B indecent images of a child and 72 category C indecent images of a child.
Mr Mills has indicated he will plead guilty.
He has been sent to Winchester Crown Court for a trial by jury on October 15 and has been released on unconditional bail until then.
