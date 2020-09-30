Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Tadley man accused of making hundreds of indecent images of a child

Benjamin Mills has indicated he'll plead guilty

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Court

A TADLEY man has been accused of making hundreds of indecent images of a child.

On Tuesday, September 15, Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court held a preliminary hearing in the case of Benjamin David Mills.

The 35-year-old, of Searing Way, Tadley, is charged with making 109 category A indecent images of a child, 381 category B indecent images of a child and 72 category C indecent images of a child.

Mr Mills has indicated he will plead guilty.

He has been sent to Winchester Crown Court for a trial by jury on October 15 and has been released on unconditional bail until then.

