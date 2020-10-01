Newbury MP votes to support Internal Market Bill to 'protect the Union' if Brexit talks break down

NEWBURY MP Laura Farris voted with the Government on a bill that would allow it to override parts of its Brexit agreement with the EU.

Mrs Farris voted with the Government on the Internal Market Bill, which critics say breaks international law, saying that safeguards were now in place and the alternative would result in "the beginning of the end of the United Kingdom".

MPs passed the bill at its third reading by 340 to 256 votes, a Government majority of 84, on Tuesday.

No Conservative MPs voted against the bill despite Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis saying that it would break international law, but only in “a very specific and limited way”.

The bill sets out trade rules between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland at the end of the Brexit transition period in January.

The Government said the bill creates a “safety net” to protect the Union, businesses and jobs in case of a no deal Brexit.

Critics, including five former prime ministers, say that the bill breaks international law and damages the UK’s reputation.

The bill passed following a “break-glass” amendment which allows MPs to use the powers in the bill instead of leaving it in the hands of ministers.

Mrs Farris said the amendment and Government assurances had been enough to assure her to vote in favour.

She said: “There are two safeguards in the amendment which I think are really important on the international law issue.

"First, there’s returning it into the hands of Parliament to have the final say, and that was accompanied by guidance from the Government on what would constitute a breach of good faith which was outside the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.”

Mrs Farris said the Government would activate the dispute resolution clauses under the Withdrawal Agreement before it asked MPs to vote on the provisions in the Internal Market Bill.

She said: “This is a just in case provision, which I very much hope will not be activated, but it does remain a case where if we do get to a point where we leave with no deal and we are denied third-country status, which was never a term of the Withdrawal Agreement, the British Government has got to protect the Union.

"Any other conclusion would lead to a proper border down the Irish Sea and the beginning of the end of the United Kingdom.

"So I understand the imperative of the bill and I’m glad we got the safeguards in we were asking for.”

Mrs Farris worked as a barrister specialising in employment and equality law before being elected Newbury’s MP in December.

When asked why she had voted for a bill that would break international law, Mrs Farris said: “The alternative is to leave a situation where I would be consenting in principle to the break up of the United Kingdom and I can’t consent to that.

"But I wasn’t happy with the bill in its original form and I expressed that view to Number 10.

“I don’t accept that the Neill amendment makes that bill unlawful. And when I’ve explained it to constituents they have usually agreed with that, and if they don’t it’s because they don’t like me and the Conservative Party, not because they’ve engaged with legal issues or presented an argument with which I’m legally persuaded.”

Challenging Mrs Farris’ decision, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary spokesperson for Newbury Lee Dillon said: "Laura Farris had another opportunity to vote against the international law-breaking Internal Market Bill. Yet again, she failed to do so.

“The UK cannot expect other countries, like China and Russia, to respect international treaties if we don’t do the same when it comes to the Withdrawal Agreement.

"By backing the controversial Internal Market Bill, Laura Farris has chosen to drag the country's reputation through the mud. She should hang her head in shame.

“Over 200 constituents have signed our petition calling on our MP to vote against the Bill and defend our country's reputation abroad. She has chosen to ignore them, and instead put party loyalty first in the hope that it may one day earn her a promotion.

“The people of Newbury deserve better representation than this. The Liberal Democrats will continue to hold the Government to account and work cross-party to protect UK wide interests, the rule of law and prevent the chaos of a no-deal Brexit."

Speaking in the debate, business secretary Alok Shara, who represents Reading West, said: "We have taken these powers to ensure that, in the event that we do not reach an agreement with our EU friends on how to implement the protocol, we are able to deliver on promises in our manifesto.

"This is a legal safety net that clarifies our position on the Northern Ireland protocol, protecting our Union, businesses and jobs.”