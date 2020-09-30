Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Date set for first ever Newbury Pride

Event designed to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in West Berkshire

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Date set for first ever Newbury Pride

THE date has been set for the first Newbury Pride.

Newbury Pride is a charitable organisation with the aim of celebrating and connecting the LGBTQ+ community in Newbury and beyond.

Due to Covid-19, Newbury Pride had to cancel its 2020 event.

However, after an extended period of planning and new committee members and supporters on board, it said it was thrilled to announce that the town’s first Pride would take place on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Northcroft Park.

Chief executive Graham Reese launched the organisation back in the summer of 2019, along with a team of local LGBTQ+ individuals and supporters.

Since then it has established itself as a hub for the Newbury LGBTQ+ community, hosting weekly and monthly socials and events and acting as a space for LGBTQ+ individuals to feel connected and safe.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • NewburyLad

    30/09/2020 - 17:33

    Hope COVID forces it to be cancelled.

    Reply

International Space Station pass over the UK

Get ready for an incredibly bright International Space Station pass over the UK

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 27

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 27

Calf killed in hit-and-run on Newbury road

Calf from Greenham Common is killed by a car on Burys Bank Road this morning

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33