Date set for first ever Newbury Pride

THE date has been set for the first Newbury Pride.

Newbury Pride is a charitable organisation with the aim of celebrating and connecting the LGBTQ+ community in Newbury and beyond.

Due to Covid-19, Newbury Pride had to cancel its 2020 event.

However, after an extended period of planning and new committee members and supporters on board, it said it was thrilled to announce that the town’s first Pride would take place on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Northcroft Park.

Chief executive Graham Reese launched the organisation back in the summer of 2019, along with a team of local LGBTQ+ individuals and supporters.

Since then it has established itself as a hub for the Newbury LGBTQ+ community, hosting weekly and monthly socials and events and acting as a space for LGBTQ+ individuals to feel connected and safe.