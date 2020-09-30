Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 30

'I didn't have a chance' says van driver who hit calf on Greenham Common
Wed, 30 Sept 2020
The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 611, an increase of seven in the last 24 hours.
The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 453,264 while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 7,108.
Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 42,143.
The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 71.
Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.
The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.
In the week of September 20 to 26, six positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in the statistical region of Lambourn and Great Shefford.
Three cases were reported in the Kintbury and Boxford area during this same period.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News