Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Third pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19 in space of eight days

"We understand you may be concerned but we are continuing to monitor the situation"

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

A third pupil at Newbury's St Bartholomew's School has tested positive for coronavirus.

The school informed parents of the news in an email sent out today (Wednesday).

In the email, it says: "I am writing to inform you that unfortunately we have had another confirmed case of Covid-19 for a student in Year 11 in our school.

"We have again taken advice from the Department for Education."

The email goes on to say that the school 'understands that parents may be concerned', but assures them they are 'continuing to monitor the situation'.

The school confirmed its first case on September 22 and its second on September 28.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

International Space Station pass over the UK

Get ready for an incredibly bright International Space Station pass over the UK

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 27

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 27

Calf killed in hit-and-run on Newbury road

Calf from Greenham Common is killed by a car on Burys Bank Road this morning

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33