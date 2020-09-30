Coronavirus West Berkshire: Third pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19 in space of eight days

A third pupil at Newbury's St Bartholomew's School has tested positive for coronavirus.

The school informed parents of the news in an email sent out today (Wednesday).

In the email, it says: "I am writing to inform you that unfortunately we have had another confirmed case of Covid-19 for a student in Year 11 in our school.

"We have again taken advice from the Department for Education."

The email goes on to say that the school 'understands that parents may be concerned', but assures them they are 'continuing to monitor the situation'.

The school confirmed its first case on September 22 and its second on September 28.