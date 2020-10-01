Newbury venues light red in #WeMakeEvents display of solidarity for live events industry

The Corn Exchange Picture Phil Cannings

THREE Newbury venues glowed red last night (Wednesday) in solidarity with the live events industry that is in crisis and to highlight the drive for government support to survive the impact of Covid-19.

Greenham Control Tower was lit by Skan PA hire and Moonraker Disco with Sunley events providing the power generator and Arlington Arts and the Corn Exchange also took part.

#LightItInRed was part of a day of global action organised under the #WeMakeEvents banner.

#WeMakeEvents was formed in April by industry bodies and professionals.

From 8pm 2,300 venues and places of work across the world lit up red with projections and installations. The live events industry includes more than theatre and music, with freelancers and rental companies, manufacturers and service companies all part of the supply chain.

Covid has devastated the industry, with the cancellation of major festivals and tours and closure of landmark theatres, to grassroots venues and business events. Without major immediate support from government, this entire supply chain is at risk of collapse.

One of the local coordinators, Tom Tunney, from Newbury company SKAN PA Hire - which has gone from a £2.9m turnover last year to £1,182 this year - said the installation at Greenham went well, if somewhat cold and wet, with around 30 visitors over the evening. One onlooker walked from Thatcham, wondering what the red glow she could see from the Discovery Centre was. Likewise a police patrol paid a visit to check out what was happening.

