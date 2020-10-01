Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

M4 closure between Chieveley and Theale this weekend

Road will be shut from Friday evening until Monday morning

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

M4

Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned

PARTS of the M4 in West Berkshire will be closed this weekend while resurfacing works take place.

The eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between junction 13 at Chieveley and junction 12 at Theale, will be closed from 9pm tomorrow (Friday) until 6am on Monday.

The weekend closure will be followed by two evening closures along the same stretch, from 9pm until 6am on Monday and Tuesday.

A diversion will be in place along the A34, A339 and A4.

