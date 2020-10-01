M4 closure between Chieveley and Theale this weekend

PARTS of the M4 in West Berkshire will be closed this weekend while resurfacing works take place.

The eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between junction 13 at Chieveley and junction 12 at Theale, will be closed from 9pm tomorrow (Friday) until 6am on Monday.

The weekend closure will be followed by two evening closures along the same stretch, from 9pm until 6am on Monday and Tuesday.

A diversion will be in place along the A34, A339 and A4.