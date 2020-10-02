Plaque unveiled for special Wimbledon champion and former Newbury resident

A PLAQUE has been unveiled in Victoria Park to commemorate former Newbury resident Lottie Dod – a First World War nurse and one of the most successful and versatile female British athletes of all time.

Lottie (Charlotte) Dod, who lived in Edgecome, Woodridge, from 1905 to 1913, won the Wimbledon ladies’ tennis championship five times – in 1887 aged 15, and then in 1888, 1891, 1892 and 1893 – as well as many other British tennis tournaments.

In 1895, Miss Dod switched her attention to winter sports, passing the St Moritz Ladies’ Skating Test – the most prestigious figure skating event for women at the time.

Two years later she turned her hand to hockey, helping to found the England hockey team – representing England at hockey in 1899 and 1900.

Miss Dod then took on the challenge of golf, and in 1904 won the British amateur ladies’ golf championship at Troon in Scotland – becoming the first, and only, woman to win British tennis and golf championships.

Keen on success in other sports, Miss Dod took part in the 1908 Summer Olympics in London, winning the women’s silver medal in archery.

And her talents extended beyond just sport.

At the onset of the First World War, she qualified as a nurse and served at a military hospital near Newbury, being awarded a Red Cross gold medal in 1921.

She later sang contralto for the London Oriana Madrigal Society and was a fine pianist and bridge player.

Miss Dod died in 1960, aged 88.

To celebrate her remarkable achievements, Newbury Town Council has unveiled a blue plaque at the Victoria Park tennis courts as an inspiration to current and future players.

Council leader Martin Colston said: “We are very grateful to local resident Mr Allan Mercado for bringing to our Heritage Working Group’s attention this outstanding individual and her connection with Newbury.

“We are grateful also to the Newbury Society for generously donating £100 towards the cost.”