Arrest warrant issued for Newbury man accused of drug-driving

Thu, 01 Oct 2020
AN arrest warrant has been issued for a Newbury man facing drug-driving and other serious motoring charges.
John William Shipley had been due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 14, but failed to attend.
The 30-year-old, of Andover Road, is facing seven charges in all, specifically careless driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop his vehicle when required by police, possessing the Class A-controlled drug cocaine, and driving when the amount of cocaine, cannabis and a cocaine metabolite in his blood exceeded the specified limit.
All the offences were said to have occurred in a Ford Fiesta in Templeton Road, Kintbury, on November 7 last year.
Magistrates issued a warrant for Mr Shipley's immediate arrest.
