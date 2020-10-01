Weekend to be hit by strong winds and heavy rain

A yellow weather warning has been issued for West Berkshire over the weekend due to strong winds and torrential rain caused by Storm Alex.

The Met Office predicts the downpours in Newbury will start at 3am and Saturday and continue until 6pm on Sunday.

Up to two inches of rain is forecast to fall over 18 hours, along with winds of 65mph.

Storm Alex will first hit the UK between 3am and 8pm tomorrow (Friday).

The Met Office says: "Heavy rain is expected to bring some flooding and transport disruption."

It says to expect:

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses