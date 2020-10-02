Thatcham Court Bupa Care Home asks for cards to celebrate 100th birthday

CARERS at Thatcham Court Bupa Care Home have asked the community to send 100 cards for a resident’s centenary birthday next week.

Peter Browne turns 100 on October 10, when carers at the Chapel Street home plan to present him with the cards.

After leaving school at 16, Mr Browne worked in banking and then joined the armed forces, becoming a captain in the Royal Artillery.

He grew up on the Isle of Wight, before moving to the home two months ago.

With his free time, Mr Browne enjoys playing golf and balloon tennis with other residents at Thatcham Court, alongside his hobby of woodwork and crafting birdboxes.

Mr Browne is a father of two, grandfather of one and a great grandfather, as his first great grandson Max was born this year.

He described Max’s birth to be one of the most memorable moments of his life, alongside becoming a captain in the army.

When asked about celebrating his milestone 100th birthday, Mr Browne said: “Reaching 100 is certainly very special and I look forward to spending the day with my friends and carers at the home.”

Home manager, Tammy New, said: “The Thatcham community has really come together over the last few months, so we’re hoping that same spirit can get 100 cards to Peter for his birth-day.

“In these unprecedented times, a show of community support like this would boost everyone’s spirits in the home.”

Anyone wishing to send a card can post one to Peter Browne at Thatcham Court Bupa Care Home, Chapel Street, Thatcham RG18 4QL.