Sheep suffers nasty injuries after dog attack in West Berkshire

Police have called on dog owners to always keep their pets on a lead around livestock

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

A SHEEP has suffered nasty injuries after being attacked by a dog in Bradfield.

The sheep needed extensive veterinary treatment after the attack.

In response, Thames Valley Police have called for dog owners to keep their pets under tight control when out on walks, particularly around livestock.

A statement from the force said: “Dogs should always be kept on leads and under proper control around livestock as offences such as sheep worrying and criminal damage can be committed.

“This sheep suffered nasty injuries and needed extensive veterinary treatment after being attacked by a dog in Bradfield.”

