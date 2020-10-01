Sheep suffers nasty injuries after dog attack in West Berkshire

A SHEEP has suffered nasty injuries after being attacked by a dog in Bradfield.

The sheep needed extensive veterinary treatment after the attack.

In response, Thames Valley Police have called for dog owners to keep their pets under tight control when out on walks, particularly around livestock.

A statement from the force said: “Dogs should always be kept on leads and under proper control around livestock as offences such as sheep worrying and criminal damage can be committed.

