Olly Murs to play Newbury Racecourse Party in the Paddock

Olly Murs has today announced a huge 25-date UK tour for next summer, including a return to Newbury Racecourse.

Olly's is no stranger to Newbury, having performed on the racecourse's Party in the Paddock Stage twice - first as part of the 2010 X Factor Party In The Paddock event before returning as a solo artist in 2017 to perform on Ladies Day in front of a sell-out crowd.



Newbury Racecourse director of marcomms Harriet Collins said this morning: “We all need something to look forward to next summer and are really excited to announce that Olly Murs will return to the Party in the Paddock stage here at Newbury Racecourse next August to perform live after racing.

"Last here in 2017, Olly performed to a fantastic crowd of over 21,000 and we remain hopeful that we will be able to welcome similar numbers back here next summer after what has been a very challenging year for us all.

"Here at Newbury, we remain focussed on ensuring we can provide our customers with a safe and fun environment to return to as soon as we are allowed.”

Tickets will be on general sale at 9am today (Friday, October 9) via newburyracecourse.co.uk



Prices: Premier: £60 / Advanced Saver: £54

Grandstand: £45 / Advanced Saver: £40.50

Hospitality and Dining packages starting from £149



All T&C’s are available on newburyracecourse.co.uk

The tour kicks off on June 5 in Swansea.