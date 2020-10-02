Planned closure of the M4 between Chieveley and Theale this weekend is cancelled due to the weather

The planned closure of parts of the M4 in West Berkshire this weekend has been cancelled due to the weather.

The eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between junction 13 at Chieveley and junction 12 at Theale, was due to be closed for resurfacing works from 9pm today (Friday) until 6am on Monday. But the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for heavy rain across the area throughout the weekend, leading to the cancellation of the roadworks.

UPDATE ON #M4 - the planned weekend closure between J13 (Chieveley) & J12 (Theale) from 9pm tomorrow has been CANCELLED — Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) October 1, 2020

The weekend closure was also due to be followed by two evening closures along the same stretch, from 9pm until 6am on Monday and Tuesday.

Highways England has said it will now try to reschedule the works.