Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Planned closure of the M4 between Chieveley and Theale this weekend is cancelled due to the weather

Weather warnings hamper plans for motorway resurfacing

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

M4

The planned closure of parts of the M4 in West Berkshire this weekend has been cancelled due to the weather.

The eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between junction 13 at Chieveley and junction 12 at Theale, was due to be closed for resurfacing works from 9pm today (Friday) until 6am on Monday. But the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for heavy rain across the area throughout the weekend, leading to the cancellation of the roadworks.

The weekend closure was also due to be followed by two evening closures along the same stretch, from 9pm until 6am on Monday and Tuesday.

Highways England has said it will now try to reschedule the works.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

International Space Station pass over the UK

Get ready for an incredibly bright International Space Station pass over the UK

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Man accused of making hundreds of indecent images of child

Tadley man accused of making hundreds of indecent images of child

'I didn't have a chance' says van driver who hit calf on Greenham Common

'I didn't have a chance' said van driver who hit calf on Greenham Common

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33