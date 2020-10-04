Roadworks on the A4 between Thatcham and Woolhampton start next week

Three weeks of overnight roadworks on the A4 between Thatcham and Woolhampton start on Monday.

The roadworks will be carried out from the West Berkshire Crematorium roundabout at Colthrop to the western speed limits at Woolhampton.

The works will start on Monday, October 5 and are scheduled to take three weeks to complete.

Work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am Monday to Friday, including Saturday morning, using temporary traffic signals and convoy shuttle vehicles with a reduced speed limit through the works to provide a safe working zone for the site staff.

Phase one of the works will resurface the westbound lane from Woolhampton towards the crematorium roundabout and take around six nights to complete.

Phase two will resurface the eastbound lane from the crematorium roundabout to Woolhampton and take around six nights to complete.

The council said that if very wet weather is forecast or the M4 is closed for an incident, the works will not go ahead on that evening and the programme will continue on beyond October 21 until complete.

Emergency vehicles responding to a blue light call must approach the works with extreme caution and only proceed through the work zone when it is safe to do so.

Service buses will continue to run, however certain bus stops will be closed as the work proceeds.

The council said that every effort would be made to maintain access to private properties directly adjacent to the repairs. But added that due to the nature of the works there will be some inconvenience.

People are advised to allow additional time if they need to use their vehicles during the site working hours.

Drivers are asked to not leave any vehicle parked on the public highway within the works area. Failure to do so may result in vehicle damage or injury to the workforce.

Urgent queries or issues about the works can be directed to the council’s out of hours contact centre on 01635 42161.