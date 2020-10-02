Heavy rain across Newbury and Thatcham as Storm Alex hits the UK

Storm Alex has hit the south of the UK bringing with it power cuts and travel disruption.

Although this area is not currently covered by a weather warning - there is a yellow alert for the south of the country, with the edges of it skimming north of Basingstoke – West Berkshire has been deluged with rain this morning.

A yellow warning for heavy rain comes into effect in West Berkshire at 3am tomorrow (Saturday) morning and is in place throughout the weekend, as Storm Alex - named by Météo-France - skirts the south of England.

The Met Office warns that the downpours may cause some flooding and transport disruption.

It also says that “spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures”, as well as warning about the possibility of power cuts.

Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSE) is already dealing with power outages in the RG4 and RG10 postcode areas.

Heavier rain, leading to an Amber Alert, has been issued for the west of our area on Sunday, with places such as Marlborough, Calne and Devizes expected to be impacted.