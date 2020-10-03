Covid marshals needed in West Berkshire says councillor

COVID wardens are needed in West Berkshire to reassure people and challenge businesses not sticking to the rules, a councillor has said.

The Government is drawing up plans for marshals to help councils enforce social distancing rules in towns and city centres across the country.

Martha Vickers (Lib Dem, Newbury Central) asked whether West Berkshire Council was considering employing Covid marshals at a Health and Wellbeing Board meeting last Thursday.

She said: “I don’t like the word Covid marshals, but I think this would be part of a recovery strategy because we need to reassure the public that our businesses are functioning in a Covid-secure way.

“I’m sure many of us have come across, in visiting businesses, restaurants, pubs, whatever, that they are all not functioning in the same way and we know this is where infections spread, so we need – marshals is a strict word – but we need people, simply not the police because it doesn’t seem to be their role, but friendly community wardens, to actually be a visible presence in our communities, reassuring people about what is right and what is wrong, having up-to-date and accurate information and challenging businesses when they’re not keeping to the rules.

“We might be lucky in this part of the country that we don’t have a high instance of Covid, but things change, we have people coming in and out of our communities.

“I think we ought to be helping the community feel secure and help businesses stay secure.”

In response, the council’s chief executive Nick Carter said: “My understanding is that the Government is expecting local authorities to enforce business regulation and the police will have the focus on residents and that there is supposed to be some extra funding coming forward to do this.

“We haven’t made a decision on it yet, but the Government’s view, I think, is from a local authority point of view we will keep an eye on businesses and the police will keep an eye on residents, and that’s what they expect to happen.”

West Berkshire Council head of public health Matt Pearce said: “I think the Government are still working through what these Covid marshals will look like and it’s been drawn from good practice in Leeds.

“My understanding is that the priority will be on areas of concern and on the watch list nationally and hopefully there will be more resources to come and support that.

“That’s very much on our radar.

Mr Carter said the recovery strategy was “a moveable feast” and was constantly under review.

He said that work was being carried out with the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership on short and medium-term work, but this was a big challenge.

He said: “We know there is rising unemployment.

“We know we have 21 per cent of the local workforce on furlough.

“All the schools are back, that’s a clearly positive move, but what the longer term educational impacts will be we’ll have to wait and see.”