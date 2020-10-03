Burghfield Common model to represent Great Britain

A model from Burghfield Common will represent Great Britain at an international beauty contest in Egypt this December.

Charlotte Nash, 22, will be travelling to Cairo to participate in the first Miss Elite World.

Models from 28 nations are involved, but Ms Nash is the only Briton in the line-up and she will represent her country as Miss Elite Great Britain.

Ms Nash grew up in Tadley, but is now living in Burghfield Common.

She attended The Willink School and started modelling aged 18, making the regional heats for Miss England and Miss Swimsuit UK.

She has since worked in Paris and Miami, among other international locations.

She also has film credits to her name, having played a cameo role in the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Ms Nash said: "I'm quite nervous, but I'm really excited as well.

"We've seen the itinerary and it's going to be a fun week.

"We get there and we chill out on the first day.

"We have press conferences and we get to do lots of activities, like horse-riding and photoshoots.

"Then we go to the Four Seasons Hotel for the actual event.

"It's probably going to be one of the biggest things I've ever done and the opportunity for something like this doesn't come around very often.

"So even though I'm really nervous, I thought I should just put myself out there and do it."