Friends of St Nicholas School in Newbury appeals for donations

THE parents’ association of a St Nicolas Junior School, Newbury, is appealing for donations to make up for a shortfall in income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Friends of St Nicolas School (FoSN), who raise funds to support the school, have seen key fundraising activities cancelled – including the summer festival, school discos, film nights, bake sales and the Christmas fair, which alone raised around £3,500 last year.

As well as this fundraising gap, the pandemic has reduced income from evening lettings and has incurred additional costs on sanitiser, cleaning, equipment and implementing additional safety measures.

Already, £875 of the £1,500 target has been raised. Organiser Bex Bright said: “In light of these exceptional circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for any donations to help us to continue to support the school, if you are in a position to do so.

“Given the current situation, we have agreed with the school on these funding priorities; additional tablets to support class learning, covered outdoor classroom to provide additional usable outdoor space all year round and class or year group ‘pot’ which teachers can access to fund extra activities or resources to benefit their bubbles.

“This is where you come in.

“You don’t need to bake a cake or hang any bunting. You don’t need to donate any wine or buy a ticket. It’s even contactless and socially distanced.

“Thank you so much for supporting our school. Your donation will make a real difference.”

To donate, visit www.gofundmecom/f/stnics