Denise takes on quackers charity challenge

A GREAT Shefford woman has raised more than £1,500 for the parish churches by walking, cycling and swimming around the village... dressed as a duck.

Denise Herrington came up with the quackers idea of taking part in the Tri Duck A Thon after the village’s popular Easter Saturday ‘duck derby’ was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, where 1,000 plastic ducks are tipped into the river and the ‘owners’ of the first five ducks to cross the finish line win prizes, has been a much-loved part of village life for the past 28 years.

It also raises around £2,000 a year towards the running costs and maintenance of Great Shefford’s historic parish churches, St Mary’s and St Stephen’s (in Shefford Woodlands).

Determined not to see the churches miss out on vitals funds and keen to give Great Shefford villagers something to cheer about, Mrs Herrington took matters into her own hands and got dressed up in her duck outfit.

Cheered on by residents, the 56-year-old set off from Great Shefford church on Sunday, September 13, before tackling the arduous terrain of pavement, road and – of course – river.

The first leg of the challenge was a 2.5k ‘waddle’ around every close, street and lane in the village.

At the bridge by Station Road, an essential support team mopped her feathery brow as she jumped on to her bike to complete the same 2.5km route again. The final lap – a ‘swim’ in the river – completed the challenge.

She said: “Everyone was really supportive.

“People were stood out on their doorsteps laughing, clapping, waving and cheering me on and some even made banners for me.

“It was really lovely. It certainly gave everyone a giggle.”

She has so far raised more than £1,500.

All money will go towards meeting the running costs and maintenance of the two parish churches.

If you would like to donate and help add to her fundraising total, visit her page on https://www.justgiving.com