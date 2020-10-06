Newbury school goes green to raise funds for Macmillan

Pupils and staff at Newbury’s St Gabriel’s School have raised more than £1,100 by ‘going green’ for Macmillan.

The school usually raises money for the cancer charity by taking part in its World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

However, with pupils and staff unable to organise their annual cake sale extravaganza this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, they got creative and decided to try something else instead.

After putting their idea to principal Ricki Smith, they got the green light to support the charity in a unique and new way – by hosting a Wear it Green Day.

Green was chosen as it is the recognised Macmillan brand colour.

Pupils and teachers displayed all manner of green attire at the event last Friday – from hats, socks, glasses, wigs and much more.

Physics teacher and charity lead representative at St Gabriel’s Helen Rayner said: “The non-uniform day was a lot of fun and we are delighted to have raised over £1,000 for Macmillan.”

The school originally set a fundraising target of £600, but has almost doubled that, with the figure standing at £1,156 when this paper went to press.

If you would like to make a donation and add to the total, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stgabrielsgogreenformacmillan