Support for West Berkshire employers for Government Kickstart scheme

A service has been launched to help employers in West Berkshire.

West Berkshire Council and the Newbury West Berkshire Economic Development Company (EDC) are offering help for businesses to sign up to the Government’s Kickstart Scheme.

The Kickstart Scheme, which was launched on September 2, forms part of the Government’s recovery plans and will offer employers a bonus for every new job created for under 25s.

For each job created that pays minimum wage and lasts at least six months for a minimum of 25 hours per week, employers will receive 100 per cent of the relevant National Minimum Wage for 25 hours a week, plus associated employer National Insurance contributions and minimum pension costs.

They will also receive a further £1,500 per role for setup costs, support and training.

The Scheme has a minimum job threshold of 30 roles and employers are able to apply directly if they meet this criteria.

Where smaller local businesses cannot, however, the council and EDC will bring together a group of employers looking to recruit smaller numbers of roles in order to create a joint application. The council also hopes to create Kickstart roles internally.

Speaking about the initiative, West Berkshire Council executive member for finance and economic development, Ross Mackinnon (Con, Bradfield), said: “We’re really excited about the potential of the Kickstart Scheme and are pleased to be working with Newbury West Berkshire on this project.

“The past few months have been very difficult for us all but we know that in terms of employment, young people have felt a disproportionate impact. Through this scheme, we can support them back into long term employment whilst offering help to our local businesses.

“We want to make sure that as many local businesses as possible are able to take advantage of the scheme so would urge employers to get in touch, get involved and help get our economy back on track.”

Chief executive of Newbury West Berkshire EDC, Robyn Brookes, said: "This is a great opportunity for businesses who are looking for just one or two people to work for them to come together collectively and benefit from the scheme. There are some excellent youngsters out there who will in turn benefit immensely from the skills and experience that they will gain, and hopefully convert in to a full time job, or relevant experience for their CV."