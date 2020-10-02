Coronavirus West Berkshire: Fourth pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Another Year 11 pupil has tested positive for coronavirus at St Bartholomew’s School in Newbury.

It is the fourth pupil at the school to test positive for the virus and the second Year 11 pupil, although the cases are not believed to be linked.

Children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case have received individual letters and are staying home to self-isolate.

The school confirmed its first case of the virus on September 22 and its second on September 28, both Year 12 pupils, and its third - the year 11 pupil - two days ago.

The school informed parents of the latest news in an email sent out today (Friday).

The email says: “I am writing to inform you that unfortunately we have had another confirmed case of Covid-19 for a student in Year 11 in our school.

“We have again taken advice from Public Health England who have confirmed that there is no evidence of in-school transmission as no links between cases have been established.

“We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness.

“The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home to self-isolate.

“The school currently remains open to all year groups and your child should continue to attend if they remain well.

“We would like to again reassure you that we continue to follow strict safety measures to minimise further risk.

“These include: maintaining year group bubbles at all times (including break and lunch times), appropriate social distancing, rigorous cleaning and hygiene measures, one-way systems and the wearing of face coverings in all communal indoor areas.

“We are confident that these measures will help to minimise the spread of the virus within our school.

“However, we would ask that you also remind your child of the importance of adhering to this guidance within and outside of school, as the transmission of the virus grows again.

“Detailed information continues to be available on our website.”