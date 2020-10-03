A34 closure between Milton and Chieveley

The A34 is currently closed southbound between Milton and Chieveley because of a collision and flooding.

Highways England has said that the road is closed between the A4130 Milton Interchange and the M4 J13 Chieveley Interchange due to flooding near East Ilsley.

Reports of a single vehicle collision near East Ilsley were also reported last night and barrier repair work is taking place.

The following diversion is in place:

Exit the A34 at the Milton Interchange (with the A4130). Take the fourth exit on to the A4130 westbound. Remain on this road where it bears left to head southbound

At the Rowstock roundabout take the third exit and join the A417 westbound towards Wantage. Do not continue on to the A4185 south towards Chilton - traffic cannot join the A34 southbound at Chilton

Remain on the A417 westbound to Wantage.

At the roundabout with the A338 take the first exit.

Follow the A338 to the junction with Newbury Street and turn left to remain on the A338.

Head south on the A338 to J14 of the M4.

Take the first exit from the junction roundabout on to the M4 eastbound. Continue to J13 at exit to re-join the A34 southbound.

Road users may wish to consider alternative routes and are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

If travelling from the North West and West Midlands regions to Newbury, Winchester, Southampton, Portsmouth areas consider using the M5 south, exiting at J11a and following the A417 and A419 south to Swindon and then taking the M4 eastbound to J13 to join the A34 south.