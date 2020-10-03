Man dies in crash on A34 at East Ilsley

A man has died in a collision on the A34 near East Ilsley.

A grey Volkswagen Polo was travelling southbound along the A34 when it left the carriageway just after the exit for Abingdon Road and collided with a fence.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The crash occurred around 9.30pm yesterday (Friday, October 2).

Investigating officer PC Matt Bowden of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this tragic incident to please come forward.

“If any motorists who were in the local area around the time this happened have dash-cams, please check any footage in case it has captured anything that could help with this investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200310728.”