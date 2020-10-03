Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Burghfield collision

Thames Valley Police appeal for witnesses

John Herring

John Herring

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Burghfield. 

A blue Yamaha motorcycle and blue Ford Fiesta were involved in a collision on Burghfield Road between the railway bridge and Cunning Man bridge around 3pm on Thursday, October 1. 

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Investigating officer PC Alex Holmes, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses who saw this happen or anyone who has information to come forward,

“I would also urge drivers who were in the local area around the time the incident happened to check dash-cam footage in case it captured anything significant. You can also submit footage via our online portal.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43200309145.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

